Semaglutide Weight-Loss Drugs May Help Prevent Deadly Heart Attack Complications
Popular weight-loss drugs like semaglutide may reduce life-threatening complications after heart attacks, a UK study finds. By improving blood flow in tiny vessels, these drugs could help the heart recover, but human trials are still needed.
HIGHLIGHTS
- GLP-1 receptor agonists may reduce complications after heart attacks by improving blood flow
- No-reflow affects up to 50% of heart attack patients and raises death or heart failure risk
- GLP-1 drugs relax constricted pericytes, widening vessels and enhancing oxygen supply
Medications designed for weight loss are increasingly showing benefits beyond shedding extra kilos, and new research suggests they may even help save lives after a heart attack. A recent UK-based study has found that a class of drugs known as GLP-1 receptor agonists could reduce serious complications that occur after a heart attack. These drugs, which include commonly prescribed treatments for obesity and type 2 diabetes, work by mimicking a natural hormone that regulates blood sugar and appetite. Over the past few years, they have also been linked to improved cardiovascular outcomes, including a reduced risk of heart attacks and strokes.
Now, scientists from the University of Bristol and University College London have uncovered a potential new benefit: helping the heart recover after a heart attack by improving blood flow at a microscopic level. The findings, published in Nature Communications, could pave the way for a new approach to emergency cardiac care, though experts caution that further clinical trials in humans are needed before the treatment becomes standard practice.
What The Study Found
The research focused on a dangerous complication known as "no-reflow", where tiny blood vessels in the heart remain blocked even after doctors reopen a major artery following a heart attack.
- This complication affects up to 50% of heart attack patients
- It significantly increases the risk of death or heart failure within a year
Scientists discovered that GLP-1 drugs may help prevent this condition by restoring blood flow in small vessels, potentially limiting further heart damage.
How These Drugs Protect The Heart
The study revealed a key biological mechanism behind this effect. During a heart attack, tiny cells called pericytes constrict blood vessels, reducing oxygen supply to heart tissue. GLP-1 drugs appear to:
- Activate potassium channels
- Relax these constricted cells
- Allow blood vessels to widen
This improves blood circulation in damaged heart tissue and may reduce complications.
More Than Just Weight Loss
Previous large studies have already shown that GLP-1 drugs can:
- Lower the risk of major cardiovascular events
- Improve heart health independent of weight loss
The new findings add another dimension, suggesting these drugs could be repurposed for emergency heart care, not just long-term prevention.
Could This Change Emergency Treatment?
Researchers suggest that, in the future, these drugs could even be administered:
- By paramedics during emergency care
- During procedures to reopen blocked arteries
However, the current findings are based on animal studies, and experts stress that human clinical trials are essential before such use becomes routine.
What This Means For Patients
While promising, this research does not mean people should start using weight-loss drugs for heart protection without medical advice. Experts emphasise:
- These medications must be prescribed and monitored
- Lifestyle changes remain crucial for heart health
- More research is needed to confirm safety and effectiveness in heart attack patients
The latest study adds to growing evidence that weight-loss drugs may have far-reaching health benefits beyond managing obesity. By potentially reducing life-threatening complications after heart attacks, these medications could transform future cardiac care. However, until robust human trials confirm these findings, their use in emergency heart treatment remains a promising, but still experimental, possibility.
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