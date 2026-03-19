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Doctor Reveals 7 Habits For Maintaining Strength And Health At 44

Here are some simple lifestyle habits that can help men maintain strength and overall health in their 40s.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Written By:  NDTV Health Desk Updated: Mar 19, 2026 06:39 IST
4-Min Read
Doctor Reveals 7 Habits For Maintaining Strength And Health At 44

Poor sleep disrupts gut bacteria, blood sugar control and inflammation

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Dr Sethi advises 7 habits to stay healthy in your 40s, focusing on gut and muscle health
  2. He recommends 7–8 hours of sleep to support gut bacteria and reduce inflammation
  3. Daily movement and strength training with protein intake are key for long-term health

Staying active from adolescence through adulthood has often been emphasised more than maintaining fitness in your 40s. However, experts suggest that starting a fitness routine after 40 can be highly beneficial for combating muscle loss and other health issues. If you are wondering about the right lifestyle changes to make, Harvard-, Stanford- and AIIMS-trained doctor Saurabh Sethi shares insights in a video on Instagram, captioned, “I'm 44. Here are 7 habits I follow to stay strong & healthy — as a gastroenterologist.”

Check out the simple habits he follows that may benefit men in their 40s:

1. I protect my sleep



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Dr Sethi says he sleeps for 7–8 hours most nights, adding, “Poor sleep disrupts gut bacteria, blood sugar control and inflammation.”

2. I move every day and prioritise protein



He recommends strength training, daily walking and adequate protein intake, noting that “muscle is one of the strongest predictors of long-term health.”

3. I prioritise fibre

The doctor suggests consuming fibre-rich foods such as beans, vegetables, berries and seeds. He adds, “Most people get only half the fibre they need.”

4. I eat fermented foods

This includes foods like yoghurt, kefir, kimchi, sauerkraut and dahi. According to him, these are “simple ways to support a diverse gut microbiome.”

5. I limit ultra-processed foods

Dr Sethi admits that while he cannot limit ultra-processed foods “perfectly”, most of his meals are made from real, whole ingredients.

6. I manage stress

Stress is a major contributor to poor health. The health expert explains, “Chronic stress slows digestion and disrupts the gut-brain axis.” He adds that he manages stress by practising meditation regularly.

7. I stay curious and keep learning

For him, creating science-backed content keeps him learning every day. This highlights the importance of continuous learning, even in your 40s, for overall well-being.

At the end of the video, Dr Sethi emphasises that the key lies in staying active and adopting small lifestyle changes early. “Start building these habits in your 30s and 40s — not when problems begin. Small daily habits shape your gut, metabolism and long-term health,” he concludes.


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