ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Follow These Nutritionist-Approved Tips To Improve Hair Health

Follow These Nutritionist-Approved Tips To Improve Hair Health

The nutritionist explains hair growth depends on three factors, age, genetics, and diet.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Edited By:  NDTV Health Desk Updated: Jul 11, 2022 05:00 IST
4-Min Read
Follow These Nutritionist-Approved Tips To Improve Hair Health

Amla helps thicken hair and makes them longer

 Silky-smooth and voluminous hair swaying in the wind reminds us of a Bollywood scene. And, having a good hair day is every girl's dream. Don't you agree? Well, there are no second thoughts about the fact that long and voluminous hair offers a more refined look. Now, tell us are you someone who feels the same? Well, then, this post by nutritionist Pooja Makhija is your stop. She explains that hair growth depends on three factors, age, genetics, and diet. While we can't do much about age and genetics, the health expert suggests three food items that can do wonders in giving us longer manes.

Eager to know what these three ingredients are? We can assure you that you don't have to go around searching for them as they can be spotted in almost every Indian household. Check it out:

1. Amla


RELATED STORIES
related

What To Have Before And After A Swimming Session? Here’s A List Of Foods By Nutritionist Pooja Makhija

Nutritionist Pooja Makhija gave us a list of foods that we can relish before and after this strenuous task.

related

Top Nutritionist & Dermatologist Come Together To Share Dawn & Dusk Routine For Good Skin & Health

In a video, Pooja Makhija and Rashmi Shetty talk about simple ways through which you can achieve good health and skin.

Amla is rich in essential fatty acids and vitamin C. The collagen is the reason why the hair becomes thicker and longer. Alma also promotes hair growth with the benefits of iron and carotene content.

2. Flax seeds


Two tablespoons of flax seeds give you 6,400 milligrams of omega-3 fatty acids, which provide essential proteins and nutrients to hair follicles and the skin.

3. Curry leaves

Curry leaves are loaded with beta carotene as well as Vitamin E, which makes hair stronger and more lustrous. Nutritionist Pooja Makhija shares that she adds about 10-15 curry leaves to her glass of vegetable juice. So, if you are also aiming to increase the growth of your tresses, follow the suit.

Further in the caption, the nutritionist shares additional benefits of curry leaves. According to her, the curry leaves are a great hack to slow down hair greying. Pooja also adds that one should prefer to use fresh Amla in their diet.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Beat Water Retention- 10 Hacks
Vegan Protein Sources
5 Ways To Have Bananas This Summer
Tips To Fix Your Sleep Cycle
Hydrating Summer Drinks
Health Tips To Get Summer Ready
Hypertension: Foods & Drinks To Avoid
Routine Health Checks Women Must Do
International Women's Day Special
Signs You Are Not Eating Enough Protein

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

7 Best Probiotics For Gut Health In 2022

 

Home Remedies

What Foods To Eat & Avoid For Adenoids
What Foods To Eat & Avoid For Adenoids

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Tomato Flu: Symptoms, Causes And Everything We Know So Far

Mother's Day 2022: Mothers - A Boon From God

Countries In WHO South-East Asia Region Renew Commitment To Eliminate Malaria By 2030

Elimination Of Lymphatic Filariasis: Here's How Karnataka Health Officials Are Ensuring Lymphatic Filariasis Doesn't Spread

Urgently Address Gaps In Cancer Care: WHO

................... Advertisement ...................

--------------------------------Advertisement---------------------------------- -
Trending Diseases