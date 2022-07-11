Follow These Nutritionist-Approved Tips To Improve Hair Health
The nutritionist explains hair growth depends on three factors, age, genetics, and diet.
Amla helps thicken hair and makes them longer
Silky-smooth and voluminous hair swaying in the wind reminds us of a Bollywood scene. And, having a good hair day is every girl's dream. Don't you agree? Well, there are no second thoughts about the fact that long and voluminous hair offers a more refined look. Now, tell us are you someone who feels the same? Well, then, this post by nutritionist Pooja Makhija is your stop. She explains that hair growth depends on three factors, age, genetics, and diet. While we can't do much about age and genetics, the health expert suggests three food items that can do wonders in giving us longer manes.
Eager to know what these three ingredients are? We can assure you that you don't have to go around searching for them as they can be spotted in almost every Indian household. Check it out:
1. Amla
Amla is rich in essential fatty acids and vitamin C. The collagen is the reason why the hair becomes thicker and longer. Alma also promotes hair growth with the benefits of iron and carotene content.
2. Flax seeds
Two tablespoons of flax seeds give you 6,400 milligrams of omega-3 fatty acids, which provide essential proteins and nutrients to hair follicles and the skin.
3. Curry leaves
Curry leaves are loaded with beta carotene as well as Vitamin E, which makes hair stronger and more lustrous. Nutritionist Pooja Makhija shares that she adds about 10-15 curry leaves to her glass of vegetable juice. So, if you are also aiming to increase the growth of your tresses, follow the suit.
Further in the caption, the nutritionist shares additional benefits of curry leaves. According to her, the curry leaves are a great hack to slow down hair greying. Pooja also adds that one should prefer to use fresh Amla in their diet.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
