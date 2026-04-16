Feeling Sleepy After Meals? Doctor Reveals Hidden Reasons Behind Post-Lunch Slump
"It is not just about the food itself, but also how your body naturally reacts after eating," says Dr Saurabh Sethi.
A bit of post-meal tiredness is completely normal
HIGHLIGHTS
- Feeling sleepy after meals is common and linked to the body's rest and digest mode
- Blood flow increases to the stomach and intestines to aid digestion, causing relaxation
- Large meals high in refined carbs can cause blood sugar spikes and subsequent fatigue
Feeling sleepy or low on energy right after a meal is something almost everyone experiences at some point. You may be doing everything "right", such as choosing salads, lean proteins, and whole grains, but still feeling sleepy, heavy, or low on energy after meals.
However, according to AIIMS and Stanford-trained gastroenterologist Dr Saurabh Sethi, it is not just about the food itself, but also how your body naturally reacts after eating. He says that a bit of post-meal tiredness is completely normal and not always a sign that something is wrong.
Sethi's Instagram post explains that your body shifts into what is called the "rest and digest" mode after you eat. This means more blood flow is directed towards your stomach and intestines to help break down the food properly. Because of this, you may start feeling more relaxed, calm, and even sleepy.
However, he also mentions that what you eat also plays a big role in how tired you feel.
"Blood flow increases to the GI system to help break down food. This naturally makes you feel more relaxed or tired. But here is what many people don't realize," he says.
If your meal is large or high in refined carbohydrates such as white rice, white bread, sugary foods, or heavily processed snacks, it can cause a quick spike in blood sugar. This is often followed by a sudden drop, which can trigger fatigue and sleepiness.
On the other hand, balanced meals that include protein, fibre, and healthy fats help slow down digestion and keep blood sugar levels more stable.
"Large meals high in refined carbs can spike blood sugar, followed by a rapid drop, which can trigger fatigue. Eating balanced meals with fibre and protein can help keep energy levels steady. Your metabolism is constantly responding to what you eat," he adds.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.