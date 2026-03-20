From Proper Sleep To Daily Physical Movements: Nutritionist Explains What Makes Each Organ Happy
Lovneet Batra explains in detail which body part is synchronised with which daily activity.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Proper sleep supports brain memory, focus, and toxin clearance
- Strong social connections lower stress and reduce heart disease risk
- Adequate water intake aids kidney filtration and prevents stones
Each organ of the body is associated with multiple lifestyle habits that, in the long run, have a major impact on daily functioning. These habits can make you feel more in control of your health and vitality. But do you know what makes the organs happy? While explaining this, nutritionist Lovneet Batra shares that your body functions through interconnected systems, and each organ requires specific lifestyle inputs to function optimally. She lists ten such habits that, if followed consistently, can boost your health.
Here are the body parts and the habits associated with them:
Brain — Proper Sleep
Batra reveals that “quality sleep supports memory, focus and toxin clearance”.
Heart — Deep Social Connection
According to the nutritionist, strong relationships help lower stress hormones and blood pressure and reduce the risk of heart disease.
Kidneys — Hydration (Sufficient Water)
She mentions that adequate water supports filtration and waste removal. Hence, a low daily intake of water compared to the optimal amount increases the risk of kidney stones.
Gut — Fibre-Rich, Traditional Foods
Lovneet Batra states, “Whole, diverse foods support gut microbiota.”
Immune System — Sunlight (Vitamin D)
According to her, Vitamin D, synthesised through sunlight exposure, supports immune function. Hence, the call to action is to spend ample time in morning sunlight daily.
Liver — Balanced, Clean Eating
She says, “The liver detoxifies naturally but depends on nutrients for better function.” However, the expert also clarifies that excess ultra-processed foods can lead to fat buildup, as the liver may be unable to detoxify them effectively.
Lungs — Clean, Fresh Air
It is no longer unknown that fresh air supports oxygen exchange. Alongside this, the nutritionist reveals that clean, fresh air also helps lower inflammation.
Nervous System — Meditation / Prayer
Highlighting the importance of meditation and prayer in daily activities, she states, “Mindfulness reduces stress hormones and improves emotional balance.”
Hormones — Daily Routine & Circadian Rhythm
Lovneet Batra shares, “Consistent sleep-wake cycles regulate key hormones like cortisol and insulin,” which, in turn, help maintain the body's overall health.
Bones — Movement
She states, “Weight-bearing activity improves bone strength and density.”
At the end, Lovneet Batra mentions, “You are what you eat!” highlighting the importance of clean eating and keeping your body active throughout the day. “Your body doesn't need extremes — it needs consistent alignment with these daily inputs,” she concludes.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
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