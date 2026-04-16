Doctor Explains What Your Tongue Reveals About Your Health
Dr Vishakha lists out some signals that can help you catch potential health problems early and take better care of yourself.
A pink tongue generally indicates good nutritional status
HIGHLIGHTS
- Your tongue’s color and texture can indicate overall health and nutrition status
- A pale tongue may signal iron deficiency anemia or low Vitamin B12 levels
- White coating can suggest poor hygiene, dehydration, or fungal infections
Your tongue does more than help you taste and speak, it can act as a window into your overall health. Doctors often look at its colour, texture, coating and shape to pick up early signs of underlying conditions. Subtle changes in your tongue can reveal what's happening inside your body.
Dr Vishakha lists out some signals that can help you catch potential health problems early and take better care of yourself. In a post shared on Instagram, she writes, "Your tongue is not just for taste… it could be a health report card you've been ignoring. That white coating? That pale look? Those strange patches? Your tongue might already be trying to tell you something. Don't wait for symptoms, check the signs early."
What Your Tongue Reveals About Your Health
1. Healthy Pink Tongue
A pink tongue generally indicates good nutritional status, hydration and oral hygiene. A thin white coating is also normal, reflecting daily bacterial turnover.
2. Pale Tongue
A pale tongue often signals health issues related to blood or nutrition, specifically iron deficiency anaemia, poor circulation or low Vitamin B12 levels. It can also indicate low energy and chronic illness.
3. White-Coated Tongue
A white-coated tongue often reveals poor oral hygiene, dehydration or lifestyle factors like smoking, but can also indicate conditions like iron deficiency, low Vitamin B12 and fungal infection. It can also be "associated with chronic fatigue, overuse of antibiotics and gut dysbiosis," the doctor shares.
4. Yellow Coating
A yellow coating on the tongue is usually a harmless buildup of dead skin cells, bacteria, or food debris trapped on the tongue's surface due to poor oral hygiene. While typically temporary, it can sometimes indicate underlying issues like digestion problems or jaundice.
5. Bright Red Tongue
A strawberry-red tongue can be a result of Vitamin B12 deficiency and inflammation. It can also be a sign of infections like scarlet fever, Kawasaki disease, or, in rare cases, toxic shock syndrome.
6. Geographic Tongue
Geographic tongue is a harmless and non-contagious oral condition characterised by irregular, map-like red patches with white borders that shift, change shape and heal on their own. It indicates temporary inflammation, often associated with stress, vitamin deficiencies or psoriasis.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
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