The 'Silent' Virus In 95% Of The Population: Researchers Uncover Groundbreaking Way To Shut It Down
Scientists have discovered a way to suppress the activation of a silent virus present in 95% of the population. This breakthrough sheds light on how the virus affects humans and its implications for viral medicine.
A silent virus is present in 95% of the population that becomes active
HIGHLIGHTS
- Scientists created human-like antibodies that prevented Epstein-Barr virus infection in lab models
- EBV is a dormant virus spread mainly through saliva and can reactivate when immunity weakens
- The virus is linked to increased cancer risk and chronic diseases due to its latent nature
A major step has been taken to stop the Epstein-Barr virus (EBV), which is an extremely common infection. The problem with the Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) is that it plays a role in increasing cancer and chronic disease. Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) is also known as human herpesvirus 4 and is a member of the herpes virus family. The study was performed on mice that were engineered with human antibody genes, and researchers used that to create human-like antibodies that completely prevented infections, but in lab models. The lab models had human immune systems, which marks a breakthrough after years of difficulty tackling the EBV's ability to invade cells that become infected.
What Is The 'Silent' Virus?
EBV is a silent or dormant virus that infects most humans but exhibits no symptoms. It is spread by saliva and remains dormant in the body, but can become activated when the body has a weakened immune system. According to the Centre for Disease Control, the symptoms of EBV infection can include the following:
- Fatigue
- Fever
- Inflamed throat
- Swollen lymph nodes in the neck
- Enlarged spleen
- Swollen liver
- Rash
People who get symptoms from EBV infection, usually teenagers or adults, get better in 2 to 4 weeks. However, some people may feel fatigued for several weeks or even months.
The nature of the virus is unique, as it is a latent virus that gets activated but can stay hidden inside the body for years. Most people carry it unknowingly, and when it gets reactivated, it can cause illnesses and severe infections.
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Why Is This Virus So Widespread?
The EBV virus can be spread by saliva, and children usually become exposed to the infection through saliva. When you first get EBV, you can spread it for weeks, even before you have any symptoms. Once EBV is in your body, it stays inactive. If it reactivates, you can potentially infect others, no matter how much time has passed since the first infection.
EBV is most commonly spread through saliva by:
- Human contact
- Sharing drinks and food
- Sharing drinking cups, eating utensils, or toothbrushes
- Having contact with toys that children have drooled on
The virus probably survives on an object at least as long as the object remains moist.
EBV can also spread through blood and semen during sexual contact, blood transfusions, and organ transplantations.
Why Dormant Viruses Still Matter
Silent viruses such as EBV can remain dormant in the body, but they can get reactivated when the body undergoes stress or illness, or the host body has weakened immunity.
According to research published in the BMC Family Practice, there are possible links between chronic inflammation and disease risk from the EBV virus.
The Breakthrough: How Scientists Shut It Down
The study reveals that scientists have figured out a way to shut it down through a newly discovered mechanism or pathway. The focus of the pathway is on blocking viral activation that tends to happen in the host body when the virus gets activated. To block the virus replication in the body, the scientists have figured out the viral activation pathway that gets activated when the virus takes over the body.
Why This Discovery Is A Big Deal
The discovery is a breakthrough, as it has widespread potential impact, as the EBV virus plays a role in:
- Chronic viral diseases can lead to serious health complications when the disease takes over the body's immune system.
- Immunocompromised patients tend to have cracks in their baseline immunity that can aggravate the virus as it enters the body.
- Long-term infection control will get better as the EBV virus can worsen public health outcomes.
- This is different from vaccines or antivirals, as the scientists have figured out the exact pathway that can activate the EBV virus.
What This Could Mean For Future Treatments
Future treatments could become better and more targeted, especially with regard to permanent virus suppression. This research can be used in developing preventive strategies for dealing with serious viral diseases with a high global disease burden and mortality rate.
But it is important to know that the research is still in its early stage and needs more vetting to make sure that the preventive strategy formulated is effective. In addition, the viral suppression aspect needs to take into account the early-stage nature of the breakthrough research.
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What People Need To Know
The research is normally performed based on an individualised environment and in a particular setting. Here is what people reading the research should know:
- Research is at a laboratory and at the experimental stage, which needs further vetting and scope enhancement.
- Human trials may still be needed, as the study has been performed in lab models with human-like immune systems.
- Not an immediate cure, but a promising step in the right direction to suppress viral infection.
Most people may already carry the EBV virus, as there is no vaccine for it; science is learning how to control, not just react to it. This discovery marks a major step forward in viral medicine and needs to be further scientifically explored to its fullest extent.
Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
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