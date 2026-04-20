Coffee And Tea Combo Linked To Lower Risk Of Death, Study Finds

Incorporating moderate amounts of coffee and tea into your daily routine can be a simple and enjoyable way to support overall health.

The health effects of coffee and tea are not just observational but also biologically plausible

HIGHLIGHTS Regular consumption of 2-3 cups coffee and 2-4 cups tea may lower mortality risk by 25-30 percent Combined intake of coffee and tea shows stronger health benefits than drinking either alone Moderate coffee intake links to reduced cardiovascular mortality and tea adds neurovascular protection

For many people, the day begins with a cup of coffee or tea. These beverages are deeply woven into daily routines, whether it is a morning coffee for alertness or an evening chai for relaxation. A study published in British Journal of Nutrition says that this everyday habit could have a meaningful impact on long-term health and survival. "Recent large population studies, including analyses from the UK Biobank, suggest that drinking both coffee and tea regularly may be associated with longer survival," says Dr Swati Maheshwari, Additional Director, Internal Medicine, Fortis Hospital Manesar.

What Research Is Revealing

According to the findings, individuals who consumed a combination of around 2-3 cups of coffee and 2-4 cups of tea daily showed approximately a 25-30% lower risk of all-cause mortality compared to those who consumed little or none. Interestingly, the benefit appeared stronger when both beverages were consumed together rather than individually, pointing toward a possible synergistic effect.

Also read: Skipping Breakfast And Running On Caffeine: How This Routine Disrupts Daily Energy Balance

This suggests that coffee and tea may complement each other in ways that enhance their individual health benefits. Rather than choosing one over the other, a balanced intake of both may provide broader protective effects.

Benefits Beyond Longevity

The potential advantages go beyond just living longer. Studies indicate that moderate coffee consumption alone, typically 1-3 cups per day, is linked to around 25% lower all-cause mortality and up to 30-35% lower cardiovascular mortality. However, when paired with tea, the benefits may extend even further. "Combined intake has also been associated with reduced risks of stroke, approximately 32%, and dementia, around 28%, suggesting broader systemic and neurovascular protection," explains Dr Maheshwari.

These findings are particularly relevant in today's context, where cardiovascular diseases and neurodegenerative conditions are on the rise. Simple, sustainable dietary habits that can lower such risks are increasingly valuable.

The Science Behind The Benefits

The health effects of coffee and tea are not just observational but also biologically plausible. Both beverages are rich in naturally occurring compounds that support the body in multiple ways. Coffee contains chlorogenic acids, while tea is packed with catechins and flavonoids. These compounds are known for their antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. "They help reduce oxidative stress, improve endothelial function, and support overall vascular health," says Dr Maheshwari.

Oxidative stress and chronic inflammation are key contributors to many diseases, including heart disease, diabetes, and even certain cancers. By counteracting these processes, coffee and tea may help protect the body at a cellular level.

Additionally, these compounds may improve blood vessel function, support better circulation, and even influence brain health. This could explain the observed reduction in stroke and dementia risk among regular consumers.

Also read: Can Your Morning Coffee Or Tea Protect Your Brain? Harvard-Led Study Says Yes

How You Drink Matters

While the findings are encouraging, experts stress that the way coffee and tea are consumed makes a significant difference. The health benefits are most evident when these beverages are taken in their simplest forms.

"An important practical point is that these benefits are seen with plain or minimally processed beverages. Adding excess sugar, flavoured syrups, or heavy creamers can negate these advantages by increasing calorie load and metabolic risk," cautions Dr Maheshwari.

Sugary or high-calorie additions can contribute to weight gain, insulin resistance, and other metabolic issues, which may offset the positive effects of these drinks. For maximum benefit, it is advisable to keep coffee and tea low in sugar and avoid overly processed variations.

Moderation Is Key

As with most dietary factors, moderation plays an important role. While coffee and tea can be beneficial, excessive intake may lead to unwanted side effects.

Caffeine, a common component in both beverages, can trigger anxiety, palpitations, or sleep disturbances in some individuals. People with certain medical conditions, such as heart rhythm disorders or chronic anxiety, should be particularly cautious.

Dr Maheshwari advises that intake should always be individualised. What works well for one person may not be suitable for another, depending on overall health, lifestyle, and sensitivity to caffeine.

A Practical Takeaway

Incorporating moderate amounts of coffee and tea into your daily routine can be a simple and enjoyable way to support overall health. Instead of relying solely on water or sugary beverages, choosing these antioxidant-rich drinks may offer additional benefits.

At the same time, they should not be viewed as a replacement for other healthy habits. A balanced diet, regular physical activity, adequate sleep, and stress management remain the foundation of good health. The growing body of research highlights an interesting and encouraging link between coffee and tea consumption and improved health outcomes. When consumed together in moderation and without excess additives, these beverages may contribute to a lower risk of major diseases and even overall mortality.

While more research is needed to fully understand the mechanisms and long-term effects, the current evidence offers a reassuring message. Your daily cup of coffee and tea, when enjoyed mindfully, could be doing more for your health than you might think.