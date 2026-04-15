Nutritionist Reveals The Hidden Step Cost Behind Your Favourite Indian Sweets
Burning off just one piece of sweets can translate into thousands of steps of walking.
Controlling sweet cravings involves mindful eating
HIGHLIGHTS
- A single gulab jamun contains around 140–160 calories and requires many steps to burn.
- Other Indian sweets like laddoo, jalebi, rasgulla, and kaju katli also have high calorie content.
- Burning off one piece of sweet can require walking between 2600 and 3200 steps.
That one piece of sweet may look innocent on your plate but your body doesn't see it that way. What feels like a small indulgence often carries a surprising calorie load. Your body has to work for hours to balance through movement long after the moment of sweetness is gone.
According to nutritionist Lovneet Batra, a single gulab jamun can contain around 140–160 calories. Similar Indian sweets like laddoo, jalebi, rasgulla, and kaju katli also pack in dense energy that adds up quickly if eaten regularly. Burning off just one piece of sweets can translate into thousands of steps of walking. She explains how you can still indulge in your favourite mithai without entirely cutting it off from your diet.
Here's the lowdown on burning off some popular sweets:
- Gulab jamun (150 calories) = 3000 steps.
- 1 laddu (160 calories) = 3200 steps
- 1 jalebi (140 calories) = 2800 steps
- 1 rasgulla (130 calories) = 2600 steps
- 1 kaju katli (140 calories) = 2800 steps
How to control your sweet cravings?
1. Eat with awareness
Controlling sweet cravings involves mindful eating, managing blood sugar and addressing emotional triggers. Techniques include eating regular protein-rich meals, staying hydrated, choosing fibre-rich foods and practising mindful eating. Savour small amounts of treats rather than depriving yourself.
2. Control frequency
Make dietary adjustments to stabilise blood sugar and lifestyle changes to manage stress and sleep. You can still indulge in your favourite treats without overdoing it.
3. Move your body
Moving your body is one of the most effective ways to curb sweet cravings. Physical activity helps reduce cravings by stabilising blood sugar levels and boosting mood-enhancing endorphins. They distract the brain from the urge to consume sugary foods.
These efforts will bring long-term positive effects to your health.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
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