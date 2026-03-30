Feeling Heavy After Dinner? Try This Simple Yoga Move For Easier Digestion

HIGHLIGHTS Vajrasana, or Thunderbolt Pose, aids digestion and reduces post-meal discomfort naturally The pose improves blood flow to digestive organs, easing bloating, gas, and acidity Practice Vajrasana for 5-10 minutes after eating to promote better digestion and posture

You finish a satisfying dinner, maybe even a little indulgent, and within minutes you're feeling bloated, sluggish, and uncomfortable. That "too full to move" sensation can ruin your evening and even affect your sleep. Before you reach for antacids or decide to just lie down, which can actually make things worse, there's a simple, natural fix you might want to try. Study published in International Journal of Yoga, in India says that yoga practitioners tend to make food, physical activity, and leisure choices that align with widely recognised positive health behaviours. The yoga pose you're looking for is Vajrasana, also known as the Thunderbolt Pose. What makes it unique is that it's one of the very few yoga poses you can safely do immediately after eating. In fact, it's been used for centuries in traditional practices to support digestion and reduce post-meal discomfort. According to a study, practicing Vajrasana helps strengthen the lower back muscles, easing occasional pain and discomfort, while also providing relief from sciatica-related pain.

Why Vajrasana Works So Well

When you sit in Vajrasana, your body is positioned in a way that naturally improves blood flow to your digestive organs. This helps your stomach process food more efficiently and reduces issues like bloating, gas, and acidity. According to a study published in the journal Endocrinology and Metabolism , this yoga pose may help to manage symptoms of type 2 diabetes. It also encourages better posture, which prevents unnecessary pressure on your abdomen, something that often worsens that heavy feeling.

Also read: Gut Health: Nutritionist Shares Best And Worst Beverages For Digestion, Immunity And Mood

How To Do Vajrasana Correctly

You don't need a yoga mat or any special setup. Just follow these simple steps:

Kneel down on the floor with your knees together

Sit back so your hips rest on your heels

Keep your spine straight and shoulders relaxed

Place your hands on your thighs

Close your eyes and breathe slowly

Stay in this position for about 5 to 10 minutes after your meal. If you're new to this pose, start with 2 to 3 minutes and gradually increase the duration as your body gets comfortable.

What You Will Notice

The effects are subtle but powerful. Within minutes, you may start to feel lighter and less bloated. Over time, making this a daily habit can improve overall digestion and even reduce frequent issues like acidity and indigestion. Many people also report feeling calmer and more relaxed, which is a bonus after a long, tiring day.

A Few Things To Keep In Mind

While Vajrasana is generally safe, avoid it if you have severe knee pain, recent leg injuries, or certain joint issues. You can also place a cushion between your legs and thighs for added comfort. And remember, this is not a quick fix for chronic digestive problems. If you frequently experience discomfort after meals, it's worth consulting a healthcare professional.

Also read: 5 Rules Of Eating That Will Help You Overcome Acidity And Bloating

The real magic of Vajrasana lies in consistency. It's not about doing it once after a heavy meal, it's about making it a simple post-dinner ritual. Instead of scrolling on your phone or lying down right after eating, sit in Vajrasana for a few minutes. It's a small change that can make a big difference.