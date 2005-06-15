Home » Frequently asked Questions on Health » Why is my child not urinating with full force?

Why is my child not urinating with full force?

 Answered by:  Dr Anurag Krishna    |  Director of Paediatrics and Paediatric Surgery,
Max Institute of Paediatrics,
Max Healthcare Institute, New Delhi

Q: I have a son who is 5 months old who was circumcised when he was 2 and a half months old and that time he used to urinate with full force like a fountain. But now he urinates a little, stops and then urinates a little more. I fear he is having some problem urinating. As I stay in Saudi Arabia, we have no friends, my parents and in-laws are in India. I would be glad if you could answer my query.

A:Stopping and starting is common till about 9 months of age. As long as the urine stream is good and wide. If the urinary meatus (hole at the tip) is of adequate size, there is no cause for concern.

RELATED FAQ

back to faq 

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored

Tips To Help Manage Diabetes During The Festive Season

 

Home Remedies

Have Any Itchy Forehead? Here Are The Possible Causes And Effective Home Remedies
Have Any Itchy Forehead? Here Are The Possible Causes And Effective Home Remedies

................... Advertisement ...................

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Can Exposure To Cannabis Alter Genetic Profile Of Sperms?

Do Not Miss On Omega-3 Fatty Acids: Higher Omega-3 Levels May Help Boost Cognitive Skills In Elderly

Women, Dancing Can Improve Your Daily Functioning At Old Age: Here's How

Parents, Do Not Worry! Obese Kids Are As Smart As Their Leaner Peers; Study

Here's Another Reason To Eat Leafy Greens: Keeps Fatty Liver At Bay

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
TRENDING DISEASES
TRENDING DISEASES
TRENDING DISEASES
TRENDING DISEASES