Why is my child not urinating with full force?

Answered by: Dr Anurag Krishna | Director of Paediatrics and Paediatric Surgery,

Max Institute of Paediatrics,

Max Healthcare Institute, New Delhi

Q: I have a son who is 5 months old who was circumcised when he was 2 and a half months old and that time he used to urinate with full force like a fountain. But now he urinates a little, stops and then urinates a little more. I fear he is having some problem urinating. As I stay in Saudi Arabia, we have no friends, my parents and in-laws are in India. I would be glad if you could answer my query.

A:Stopping and starting is common till about 9 months of age. As long as the urine stream is good and wide. If the urinary meatus (hole at the tip) is of adequate size, there is no cause for concern.