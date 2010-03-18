Why does my nine years old son argue a lot?

Answered by: Dr S Anandalakshmy | Advisor on Child Development & Education,

Chennai

Q: My nine years old son doesn’t take his studies seriously. Moreover, he argues a lot with me and with his mother whenever we ask him to do some work. He likes to watch cartoon programmes very much. What should I do to make him indulge in physical activities? How do I generate his interest in studies?

A:It is up to the parents to restrict TV time for their children and to arrange for games and other activities. It seems to be a situation where you are busy and probably not giving enough parenting time to the child and somehow want a formula, which will take care of everything. Parenting takes time, attention and affection. If the child is not getting all three from his parents, his attitudes could be some form of protest.