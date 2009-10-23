Home » Frequently asked Questions on Health » Why do I feel uncomfortable while sleeping on my left side?

Why do I feel uncomfortable while sleeping on my left side?

 Answered by:  Dr Monica Mahajan    |  Associate Director,
Internal Medicine,
Max Hospital, New Delhi

Q: I am a 24 years old man who feels uncomfortable while sleeping on left side. I feel some sort of pain and activity is going on while I change my posture during sleeping. Is there something seriously wrong with me?

A:Do you imply that you feel numbness or pain in arm/chest if you sleep on the left side? Sometimes sleeping in a particular posture can press on some nerves and cause this kind of a feeling. Also, if you have acidity or gaseous distension , you may have similar symptoms. Your physician can do a detailed examination including cardiac and neurological examination, and advice if you need any tests or not.

