Why do I feel uncomfortable while sleeping on my left side?

Answered by: Dr Monica Mahajan | Associate Director,

Internal Medicine,

Max Hospital, New Delhi

Q: I am a 24 years old man who feels uncomfortable while sleeping on left side. I feel some sort of pain and activity is going on while I change my posture during sleeping. Is there something seriously wrong with me?

A:Do you imply that you feel numbness or pain in arm/chest if you sleep on the left side? Sometimes sleeping in a particular posture can press on some nerves and cause this kind of a feeling. Also, if you have acidity or gaseous distension , you may have similar symptoms. Your physician can do a detailed examination including cardiac and neurological examination, and advice if you need any tests or not.