Home » Frequently asked Questions on Health » Why do children start gasping while drinking milk?

Why do children start gasping while drinking milk?

 Answered by:  Dr Satish Saluja    |  Consultant Neonatologist,
Sir Ganga Ram Hospital,
New Delhi

Q: My son who is two months old while crying holds back his breath for almost 10-15 seconds which we find peculiar. His face at such time becomes blue in colour. We get scared because of this. Also, while drinking milk, we have noticed occasionally that the milk sucked by him gets caught in his throat and he starts gasping for breath. We have to turn him on his back and pat his back before he recovers. Can you please clarify the reasons for the above reactions?

A:Your son seems to be having Gastroesophageal reflux, which means the valve between the food pipe (oesophagus) and the stomach is not functioning effectively which results in the contents of the stomach to regurgitate in the food pipe which also comes to the throat and may go into the wind pipe. This may result in sudden choking or stoppage of breathing and baby may become blue during this episode. Also, we must make other evaluations to rule out certain other causes of a similar presentation. Please see your paediatrician or a paediatric gastroenterologist to confirm this diagnosis so that appropriate action can be taken. This condition should not be taken likely as sometimes it may have serious repercussions.

RELATED FAQ

back to faq 

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored

Tips To Help Manage Diabetes During The Festive Season

 

Home Remedies

Have Any Itchy Forehead? Here Are The Possible Causes And Effective Home Remedies
Have Any Itchy Forehead? Here Are The Possible Causes And Effective Home Remedies

................... Advertisement ...................

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Can Exposure To Cannabis Alter Genetic Profile Of Sperms?

Do Not Miss On Omega-3 Fatty Acids: Higher Omega-3 Levels May Help Boost Cognitive Skills In Elderly

Women, Dancing Can Improve Your Daily Functioning At Old Age: Here's How

Parents, Do Not Worry! Obese Kids Are As Smart As Their Leaner Peers; Study

Here's Another Reason To Eat Leafy Greens: Keeps Fatty Liver At Bay

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
TRENDING DISEASES
TRENDING DISEASES
TRENDING DISEASES
TRENDING DISEASES