Why am I unable to ejaculate after intercourse?

Answered by: Dr Bir Singh | Faculty Incharge,

Sex and Marriage Counselling Clinic

Co-ordinator, AIDS Education & Training Cell,

Professor of Community Medicine

AIIMS, New Delhi- 110029

Q: I am a 33 years old male unable to ejaculate after intercourse. I enjoy sex but I feel difficulty in ejaculating inside my partner's vagina. After 10-15 minutes of intercourse my penis loses erection and becomes smaller. I try to fantasise but I can't. The doctor says that I have a lack of the sex hormone – testosterone (i.e. 5 pg/ml). I am having this problem for the last 10 years. I am getting depressed because of this. Please help.

A:There is no reason for you to get depressed. If you are able to have 10-15 minutes of intercourse before you start losing erection (as you say), the trick lies in having a longer foreplay before the actual act of penile penetration. That way, you and your partner will be able to have a more satisfying sex even with the duration of erection that you are having. If you still don't get over your problem, please seek a personal consultation with an andrologist.