When can I resume my normal activities after an appendicitis surgery?

Answered by: Dr Francis Seow-Choen | Associate Professor, Mt. Elizabeth Medical Centre, Singapore

Q: I had surgery for appendicitis about five weeks ago. Now the scar has fully healed but sometimes I feel irritation at the surgery site. What to do about this? When can I resume my normal exercises like jogging, bending exercise and especially abdominal crunch. When will it be safe to have intercourse? Sometimes I also feel some pain or uneasiness under the navel, is it anyway related to the surgery?

A:Five weeks is a very short time after surgery. The scar will become strongest at about 6-7 weeks. During this time adhesions are still forming or lysing. Some pain on excessive exercises is normal, but these will get less with time. All sorts of activities should be done in moderation at this time but can be gradually increased one step at a time.