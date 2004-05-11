Home » Frequently asked Questions on Health » What is the role of diet for constipation in children?

What is the role of diet for constipation in children?

 Answered by:  Dr Anurag Krishna    |  Director of Paediatrics and Paediatric Surgery,
Max Institute of Paediatrics,
Max Healthcare Institute, New Delhi

Q: My query is regarding my two and a half year old son. He has been suffering from constipation over the last three months. We have tried everything from changing the diet, giving laxatives/suppositories, dried figs, prune juice, etc. Nothing seems to work. The initial stool is always very large even by adult standards and hard. It is also blood stained. He strains very hard even while passing the rest of the stool which is softer.

A:Constipation of recent onset is unlikely to be because of any other cause but faulty diet and poor habits. The pain and bleeding is because of an anal fissure that has been caused by the hard stools. I would suggest you should continue with mild laxatives like Lactulose on a regular basis and appropriate doses. Also consolidate a good fibre rich diet. Encourage him to pass stools at regular timings, twice a day so that even the initial stool doesn't become hard. Make sure that he has a comfortable commode to sit on.

RELATED FAQ

back to faq 

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored

Tips To Help Manage Diabetes During The Festive Season

 

Home Remedies

Have Any Itchy Forehead? Here Are The Possible Causes And Effective Home Remedies
Have Any Itchy Forehead? Here Are The Possible Causes And Effective Home Remedies

................... Advertisement ...................

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Can Exposure To Cannabis Alter Genetic Profile Of Sperms?

Do Not Miss On Omega-3 Fatty Acids: Higher Omega-3 Levels May Help Boost Cognitive Skills In Elderly

Women, Dancing Can Improve Your Daily Functioning At Old Age: Here's How

Parents, Do Not Worry! Obese Kids Are As Smart As Their Leaner Peers; Study

Here's Another Reason To Eat Leafy Greens: Keeps Fatty Liver At Bay

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
TRENDING DISEASES
TRENDING DISEASES
TRENDING DISEASES
TRENDING DISEASES