What is the relationship between T-wave inversion and depression?

Prof Mohan Nair

Cardiology,

St. Stephens Hospital, Max Balaji Hospital,

New Delhi



Q: Does the T-wave in the ECG vary when a person is depressed or fearful or anxious? Is there any relationship between T-wave inversion and depression or anxiety?

A:T-wave changes are not directly related to depression, but may occur secondary to medications given for depression. Minor T-wave abnormalities can be seen as a normal variant also.