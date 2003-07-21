Home » Frequently asked Questions on Health » What is the latest technique for permanent hair removal?

What is the latest technique for permanent hair removal?

 Answered by:  Prof (Dr) DM Thappa    |  Associate Professor and Head,
Dermatology and STD Department, JIPMER,
Pondicherry

Q: My daughter (22 years old) has been undergoing electrolysis for facial hair since 2 years. The hair growth has reduced but not completey gone. Can it be removed permanenty by electrolysis? Due to constant piercing, she has got some marks on the face, how can one get rid of them?

A:Now a days permanent hair removal is also done. It will reduce the amount of hair formation and is better than electrolysis but costly. Scarring is a complication of electrolysis.

