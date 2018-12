What is the cause for jaundice post-CABG?

Answered by: Dr U Kaul | Director,

Director of Cardiology,

Fortis Group of Hospitals,

Noida and New Delhi



Q: My father was operated for CABG 6 months back. Now he is suffering from jaundice. We were told that this may be due to the some of the post-operative medicines. Is this a common problem and is it serious?

A:A very likely cause of this jaundice is viral hepatitis. It needs investigation for the type of hepatitis. It may be due to infection through needle or blood if it is type B. Usually it is a benign condition.