What is meant by echogenicity of kidneys?

Q: I am a 51 years old male with increased cortical Echogenicity of right kidney. What does this imply? I also had elevated alkaline phosphatase in my liver. My shoulder, wrist and finger joints hurt badly. How can I be treated?

Echogenicity of kidneys means ability of various anatomical parts of kidney to generate echo signals on ultrasound examination. There is increased correlation between increased echogenicity of the kidney and chances of underlying kidney disease. Beyond this, there is no use unless one does further tests including serum creatinine and urine studies to ascertain any evidence of kidney disease. Elevated alkaline phosphatase could indicate various diseases including liver and bone disease. You should seek complete evaluation by your family physician.

