What does a raised ASO titer indicate?

Answered by: Dr ML Bhatia | Senior Consultant in Cardiology,

Sitaram Bhartia Institute of Science and Research,

New Delhi



Q: What is the management in case of a high ASO titre (200 units) and symptoms of occasional joint pains and non specific upper respiratory infections. Whether such adolescent is to be given long term prophylaxis of Penicillin or such case should be investigated more and what should be the line of treatment?

A:A raised ASLO or ASO (Anti Streptolysin O) titre only indicates recent or past streptococcal throat infection, mostly throat infection. The patient should consult an ENT surgeon and a cardiologist for further evaluation specially to rule out RF/RHD (rheumatic fever / rheumatic heart disease). And any persistent focus of infection in the throat should be ruled out.