Home » Frequently asked Questions on Health » What does a raised ASO titer indicate?

What does a raised ASO titer indicate?

 Answered by:  Dr ML Bhatia    |  Senior Consultant in Cardiology,
Sitaram Bhartia Institute of Science and Research,
New Delhi

Q: What is the management in case of a high ASO titre (200 units) and symptoms of occasional joint pains and non specific upper respiratory infections. Whether such adolescent is to be given long term prophylaxis of Penicillin or such case should be investigated more and what should be the line of treatment?

A:A raised ASLO or ASO (Anti Streptolysin O) titre only indicates recent or past streptococcal throat infection, mostly throat infection. The patient should consult an ENT surgeon and a cardiologist for further evaluation specially to rule out RF/RHD (rheumatic fever / rheumatic heart disease). And any persistent focus of infection in the throat should be ruled out.

RELATED FAQ

back to faq 

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored

Tips To Help Manage Diabetes During The Festive Season

 

Home Remedies

Have Any Itchy Forehead? Here Are The Possible Causes And Effective Home Remedies
Have Any Itchy Forehead? Here Are The Possible Causes And Effective Home Remedies

................... Advertisement ...................

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Can Exposure To Cannabis Alter Genetic Profile Of Sperms?

Do Not Miss On Omega-3 Fatty Acids: Higher Omega-3 Levels May Help Boost Cognitive Skills In Elderly

Women, Dancing Can Improve Your Daily Functioning At Old Age: Here's How

Parents, Do Not Worry! Obese Kids Are As Smart As Their Leaner Peers; Study

Here's Another Reason To Eat Leafy Greens: Keeps Fatty Liver At Bay

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
TRENDING DISEASES
TRENDING DISEASES
TRENDING DISEASES
TRENDING DISEASES