What diet and exercise should be followed after ERCP?
Q: Nine months ago, I underwent ECRP surgery due to acute pacreatitis as a cyst was formed. I would like to know what kind of diet and exercise I should stick to? What are the chances of recurrence? I don't consume alcohol and I am 38 years old and weigh 65 kg.
A:From the information provided, I presume he had acute pancreatitis with pseudo cyst formation. Whether the cyst was drained through the pancreatic duct by ERCP, or by cysto Gastrostomy in not known. An attack of pancreatitis (cause not known) the patient should be careful to avoid alcohol, smoking, fatty food, and indulgence in excess intake of heavy food. If he has gall stones, the gall bladder should be removed. He should have regular follow up as many develop diabetes over the years. If there is family history, he may be a candidate for calcific pancreatitis.
