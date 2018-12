Should a child be given a bath during minor sickness?

Answered by: Dr Vidya Gupta | Consultant Paediatrician & Neonatologist,

Indraprastha Apollo Hospital,

New Delhi



Q: Whenever my three years old son is sick with fever or cough/cold, my husband says I should not give him a bath. On the other hand, I feel a bath is necessary every day and see no harm even during illness. Should a child be given a bath during minor sickness or not?

A:There is no reason at all for avoiding a bath if a child has a minor fever/cough/cold. Often after a bath they feel more comfortable.