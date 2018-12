Is sterilised milk better than normal milk?

Answered by: Mrs Madhavi Shah | Nutritionist,

Health Total, Mumbai

Q: What is sterilised milk? How does sterilised milk differ from normal milk? How good is sterilised milk as compared to ordinary milk?

A:Sterilisation means the milk is free of most micro-organisms, hence safe for drinking. Pasteurised milk is definitely better than ordinary or unsterilised or unpasteurised milk.