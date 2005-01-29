Home » Frequently asked Questions on Health » Is protein excretion in the urine hereditary?

Is protein excretion in the urine hereditary?

 Answered by: 

Q: I am a 20 years old male. My father suffers from kidney damage. Both his kidneys fail to filter proteins which simply pass through. He is asked to avoid protein rich food in order to minimise symptoms like abnormal blood pressure, swelling, etc. Is this hereditary? Can I safely take protein supplements and a protein rich diet as I want to build a good toned body? Do I have to go for a urine test? Which type of urine test should I undergo?

A:You have not told whether your father is a diabetic or hypertensive. Yes there are few hereditary causes of protein excretion in urine but that does not mean all causes are hereditary and a vast majority are not. The best is to undergo simple routine examination of urine to look for protein in urine, as also kidney function tests (Blood Urea Nitrogen and Serum Creatinine) in blood.

