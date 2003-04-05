Is it safe to breast feed the baby after long hours?

Answered by: Dr Vidya Gupta | Consultant Paediatrician & Neonatologist,

Indraprastha Apollo Hospital,

New Delhi



Q: I am 30 years old and a mother of two children. My elder son is 3 1/2 years old and younger daughter is 7 months old. I am working for the State Government in a very responsible position. Right now I am on leave since my delivery. I have been breast feed my daughter all along. My leave ends this month and I have to join duty the following week. In such a case I will not be able to breast feed her from morning 8.30 to 8.00 PM when I return home. Is it all right to feed her after I return almost 12 hours later. Of course I have started weaning foods like cerelac, ragi, porridge, etc. I have heard from my elders that it is not good to feed the baby after such long hours, and that the breast milk has to be removed first and only fresh milk should be given. Is this true, if so what will happen to the baby if fed with such milk that is old, or is it just a myth?

A:There is no such thing as old breast milk as long as the milk is in the breast and is not removed. Milk from the breast will be fresh whenever the baby drinks the milk. There is no reason why you should not continue to feed even after a 12 hour gap while you are at work.