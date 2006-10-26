Home » Frequently asked Questions on Health » How to treat allergic nasal polyposis?

How to treat allergic nasal polyposis?

 Answered by:  Dr Aru Handa    |  Senior Consultant,
Moolchand Hospital,
New Delhi

Q: My brother aged 28 has a problem with his nose. Some 5 years ago, the doctor diagnosed it as bilateral ethmoidal polyps. He did a surgery, Ethmoidal polypectomy under local anaesthesia. Now he is having the same problem again. What is the cause for the problem? Is there any permanent cure for this? Fluid comes out from his nose, which has a foul smell. He finds it difficult to breathe through the nose.

A:Your brother has allergic nasal polyposis. It has high incidence of recurrence. The cause of this is mainly allergy. Mainstay of treatment is medical in the form of nasal sprays but when patient has extensive polyps it may require surgery to open the passages and also for better delivery of drugs. Even after surgery, follow up is must so that medical treatment can be started at the earliest to avoid repeated surgeries.

RELATED FAQ

back to faq 

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored

Tips To Help Manage Diabetes During The Festive Season

 

Home Remedies

Have Any Itchy Forehead? Here Are The Possible Causes And Effective Home Remedies
Have Any Itchy Forehead? Here Are The Possible Causes And Effective Home Remedies

................... Advertisement ...................

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Do Not Miss On Omega-3 Fatty Acids: Higher Omega-3 Levels May Help Boost Cognitive Skills In Elderly

Women, Dancing Can Improve Your Daily Functioning At Old Age: Here's How

Parents, Do Not Worry! Obese Kids Are As Smart As Their Leaner Peers; Study

Here's Another Reason To Eat Leafy Greens: Keeps Fatty Liver At Bay

You Will Be Surprised With The Weight Loss Results Of This Strategy: Know More

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
TRENDING DISEASES
TRENDING DISEASES
TRENDING DISEASES
TRENDING DISEASES