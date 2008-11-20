How to improve my son's concentration power?

Answered by: Dr Renu Kishore | Reader, Department of Psychology,

Daulat Ram College,

Delhi University

Q: My son is 8 years old. His concentration while studying is very poor. He takes half an hour to an hour to complete his sums, which, if he concentrates, can be completed within 5 to 10 minutes. How to improve his power of concentration ? How to set a practical example in front of him so that he can study better?

A:Some children are not able to concentrate as much as others. Try to identify the root of the problem. Is he trying to get attention, is he disturbed by the fact that you are away, has any change happened at home or at school, what usually causes his attention to wander? In case you do not find clues in these areas, get him assessed for intelligence and for attention, and follow the interventions suggested. Scolding will not help him improve. Set short-term goals for him, and try to encourage his small efforts.