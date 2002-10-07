Home » Frequently asked Questions on Health » How to deal with weezing problems in children?

How to deal with weezing problems in children?

 Answered by:  Dr Vidya Gupta    |  Consultant Paediatrician & Neonatologist,
Indraprastha Apollo Hospital,
New Delhi

Q: I am 29 years old healthy mother of a 2 year old baby boy. Since I stay in Bangalore due to erratic wheather weezing is very common in children. There is no family history of asthma, though there is allergy to dust and similar factor. Past few months my son is on Seroflo 50 2puffs twice a day. I`m planning a second baby. Kindly tell me if this will be common to second child too & if there is any medication i can take in pregnancy. Secondly my son has comparitively scanty hair will that also be there in second child.

A:It is possible that your second child may also wheeze - unfortnnately there is no way of predicting whether your second child will be wheezy or not. Also, it is not possible to prevent this, (even if we were able to predict). As regards scanty hair there is no correlation between the hair one child may have at birth and successive children.

