How should I deal with my child?

 Answered by:  Dr S Anandalakshmy    |  Advisor on Child Development & Education,
Chennai

Q: My daughter is three years old. Whenever she is idle, she starts twisting a few strands of her hair and makes some sounds continuously. If I tell her to stop, she starts crying. Sometimes I lose my patience and end up getting irritated with her, which I know is not good for my child. Kindly advise how to solve this problem.

A:Try giving her some activity with colourful threads and ropes she can play with. Instead of telling her not to do something, give her something specific to do. Buy her a doll with hair that she can plait. Ignore her repetitive actions for some time and do not show your irritation. Get her a ball that is soft and can be thrown and caught. Distract her and let her engage in more exciting things.

