How safe is xylocaine jelly for premature ejaculation?

Q: I am a 27 year old and married for more than a year now. I have been using Xylocaine jelly for the past few months as recommended by a doctor. I am planning to conceive in another couple of months. Is it safe to continue the use of the jelly? Please advise.

A:Stop using Xylocaine jelly. It anaesthetises vagina, decreasing your wifes pleasure and it will not delay ejaculation. Besides this, it may affect sperms so it should not be used.