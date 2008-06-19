Home » Frequently asked Questions on Health » How do I get rid of numbness in my ears?

How do I get rid of numbness in my ears?

 Answered by:  Dr Debashish Chowdhury    |  Professor of Neurology,
GB Pant Hospital, New Delhi

Q: . I am a 34 years old female suffering from petit mal epilepsy and take Zen Retard medicine for it. Recently, I have started experiencing numbness in my ears. It began with my right ear and now I feel it in my left ear as well. It goes for a second or two when poke a finger in my ear hole but is back soon. How do I get rid of ear numbness?

A:If you are suffering from Petit mal epilepsy, then Zen retard is not the right medicine for you. Zen retard which contains carbamazepine at times may cause sense of dizziness, fullness in ears and gait problems.

RELATED FAQ

back to faq 

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored

Tips To Help Manage Diabetes During The Festive Season

 

Home Remedies

Have Any Itchy Forehead? Here Are The Possible Causes And Effective Home Remedies
Have Any Itchy Forehead? Here Are The Possible Causes And Effective Home Remedies

................... Advertisement ...................

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Parents, Do Not Worry! Obese Kids Are As Smart As Their Leaner Peers; Study

Here's Another Reason To Eat Leafy Greens: Keeps Fatty Liver At Bay

You Will Be Surprised With The Weight Loss Results Of This Strategy: Know More

Delhi Air Quality Becomes Very Poor Again After Slight Relief

Magnesium Helps Maintain Optimum Vitamin D Levels: Study

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
TRENDING DISEASES
TRENDING DISEASES
TRENDING DISEASES
TRENDING DISEASES