How do I get rid of numbness in my ears?
Q: . I am a 34 years old female suffering from petit mal epilepsy and take Zen Retard medicine for it. Recently, I have started experiencing numbness in my ears. It began with my right ear and now I feel it in my left ear as well. It goes for a second or two when poke a finger in my ear hole but is back soon. How do I get rid of ear numbness?
A:If you are suffering from Petit mal epilepsy, then Zen retard is not the right medicine for you. Zen retard which contains carbamazepine at times may cause sense of dizziness, fullness in ears and gait problems.