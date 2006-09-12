Home » Frequently asked Questions on Health » How can I develop more muscular arms?

How can I develop more muscular arms?

 Answered by:  Ms Neeta Garg    |  Counsellor, Psychotherapist & Wellness expert,
Pune

Q: I am 26 years old and into bodybuilding. I work all parts. My shoulders respond very well but my arms are not growing. Please tell me, which exercises do I have to do to get big arms?

A:If you are looking to get more mass, then you need to use heavier weights, which would naturally mean, lesser repetitions. If you would like definition and toning, then higher reps with less weights is what you should go for. For the front of the arm, ie the biceps, you can do bicep curls with dumbbells or with a barbell. For the back of the upper arms, that is the triceps, you can do forearm extensions, over your head (called French curls).

