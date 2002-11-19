Home » Frequently asked Questions on Health » How are birthmarks treated in children?

How are birthmarks treated in children?

 Answered by:  Prof (Dr) DM Thappa    |  Associate Professor and Head,
Dermatology and STD Department, JIPMER,
Pondicherry

Q: My daughter has a chocolate colour birthmark on her left cheek in contrast to her very fair skin which is oval shaped and 1 x 0.5cm. She is usually seen rubing her mark in mirror, trying to remove it (when nobody is around). At age of 4 she is conscious and remains furious. What shall I do?

A:Please consult a dermatologist to find out exactly, what it is. Then, if found to be a birthmark, plastic surgery is the option. Nowadays lasers are also being used but they are effective only in a particular type of birth marks.

back to faq 

