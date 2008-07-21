Does Contiflo help in normal urine discharge?

Answered by: Dr Rajesh Ahlawat | Chairman

Division of Urology and Renal Transplantation

Medanta Kidney and Urology Institute

Medanta, the Medicity



Q: My 68 years old father had undergone hernia operation and since then is having urinal blockage. The urinary bladder is filling up rapidly but the flow of urine is blocked by the prostate, as was seen in the USG report. Will Contiflo help get normal urine discharge?

A:It is not unusual for elderly men to have urinary problems and retention getting precipitated after lower abdominal surgery like hernia. Outcome with medical treatment will depend upon whether the gentleman was absolutely normal before surgery, or was he already suffering from urinary symptoms, which worsened after surgery. Alpha-blockers like one you have mentioned (Contiflo) are indeed the drugs prescribed in such conditions. I am afraid that your father is going to get significantly better with the prescribed new drug since he was already on high dose of a different alpha-blocker (Prazopress) regularly, probably for his blood pressure.