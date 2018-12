Do I need to raise my baby's soft spot?

Answered by: Dr Vidya Gupta | Consultant Paediatrician & Neonatologist,

Indraprastha Apollo Hospital,

New Delhi



Q: My daughter is 1.5 months old. How should I raise my baby's soft spot when it falls down and what happens if you don't?

A:You do not need to do anything to the soft spot. If your baby is ill and dehydrated, the soft spot goes down. In that case, you will need to consult a doctor.