Diet to gain weight

Q: Please suggest some effective diet to increase / gain weight. Also, is morning walk good for health? Should one walk daily? Does it, in any way, help in gaining weight?

A:Most people have the opposite problem of wanting to lose weight, so you should consider yourself one of the few lucky ones! It is mostly your genes which determine your constitution, so other than your lifestyle and your regular habits, you are bound by your genetic constitution, to a large extent. In order to gain weight you can however eat larger quantities of meals with good calories to help you put on the weight you would like. Add foods rich in proteins and carbohydrates to your diet. In addition to that, work your way towards a heavy weight training program, that will help you build the right kind of weight. Adding bulk to your muscles is a long process and requires patience and a trainer who can help you design a specific schedule for yourself. It is a healthy habit to walk daily. Though, morning walks are especially beneficial for a sound health and mind, they do not help one put on weight.

