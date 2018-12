Can a person speak after a throat cancer operation?

Q: My uncle has undergone throat cancer operation. Now he is not able to speak. Is there any way by he can speak again. What are chance in such operation that he can speak again?

A:Your uncle can certainly learn to speak. You need to check with speech therapist. There are at two methods that we know - i) use an external machine while speaking ii) learn oesophageal speech. Patients are able to communicate effectively.