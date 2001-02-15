Home » Frequently asked Questions on Health » Autism - support group

Autism - support group

Q: I have a friend who is living in Ahmedabad, India and has a 5 year old boy who has been diagnosed with autism. Where do I seek information about all support groups for this child? What are the options other than medicines in such patients?

A:Autism support groups are established all over the country and provide services to autistic children and adults. "Action for Autism" is an organisation working in Delhi. You could contact them at 6416469. For information on other support groups, please refer to the section on 'Support Groups' on our website.

