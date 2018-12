Are shampoos good for the hair?

Answered by: Prof (Dr) DM Thappa | Associate Professor and Head,

Dermatology and STD Department, JIPMER,

Pondicherry



Q: Is it true that shampoos are not fruitful for hairs and soaps only with less soda help the hair?

A:Shampoos are cleansers for hair as they remove dust, dirt, sebum and scales. They do make the hair rough and unmanageable. Hence they should not be used alone but along with conditioners which give a coating on to the hair like sebum. Soaps are also used on the hair but they are less effective as cleansers for scalp hair.