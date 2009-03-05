Home » Frequently asked Questions on Health » Are artificial kidneys being launched?

Are artificial kidneys being launched?

 Answered by:  Dr Ashutosh Singh    |  Consultant Nephrologist,
Knoxville,
USA

Q: Is it true that artificial kidneya are being launched, which can be transplanted in the human body and will work like a normal kidney?

A:Artificial kidney procedure is a novel approach involving a portable wearable or implantable bio-engineered device intended to minimise some of the risks attached with regular dialysis treatment including infections and bleeding and might offer more flexibility to the patient. However, it is still at an experimental stage.

