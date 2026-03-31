Knitting, Puzzles, Not Scrolling: Study Links Mental Activity To Reduced Dementia Risk
People who keep their minds active while sitting; through crafts, games, or focused tasks, tend to have a lower risk of dementia later in life. However, this doesn't mean that sitting is 'healthy.'
HIGHLIGHTS
- Knitting, puzzles, and focused tasks during sitting may reduce dementia risk later in life
- Mentally active sitting includes crafts, games, and office work that engage the brain
- Mentally passive sitting, like TV or passive scrolling, increases dementia risk significantly
A new study has found that knitting, doing puzzles, and choosing not to scroll mindlessly on your phone may actually help protect your brain as you age. The study, published in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine, suggests that how you spend your "sitting hours" matters a lot. People who keep their minds active while sitting; through crafts, games, or focused tasks, tend to have a lower risk of dementia later in life. However, this doesn't mean that sitting is 'healthy,' rather the brain should be used, even when the body is still.
Instead of zoning out in front of the TV or endlessly scrolling social media, small changes like reading, solving a crossword, or learning a hand-knit pattern can quietly train your thinking and memory systems. Over the years, these habits may add up to a noticeable drop in dementia risk.
What The Study Found?
Researchers from the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm followed more than 20,000 adults in Sweden, mostly women aged 35 to 64, over nearly two decades. They asked participants how much they sat each week, how active they were physically, and whether their sitting time involved "mentally active" or "mentally passive" activities. Mentally active sitting included things like office work, attending meetings, knitting or sewing, and using the computer to solve puzzles or learn something new. Mentally passive sitting meant watching TV, listening to music, or lounging without much thought.
At the end of the study, people who did more mentally passive sitting had a significantly higher risk of developing dementia later in life. On the other hand, those who spent more time in mentally active sitting had a lower dementia risk, even when their overall sitting time and physical activity levels stayed the same. The results suggest that it is not just the amount of sitting that counts, but what your brain is doing during that time.
Why "Mentally Active" Sitting Helps?
Mentally active sitting keeps several parts of the brain busy:; attention, memory, planning, and problem-solving. When you knit, for example, you must focus on patterns, count stitches, and remember sequences, which improves working memory and concentration. Puzzles, crosswords, or number games do something similar; they force you to think, and compare, all of which support cognitive flexibility. Even writing, reading, or learning a new skill on the computer can build and maintain mental reserve.
The study also found that substituting just one hour of mentally passive sitting with one hour of mentally active sitting could reduce dementia risk by about 7%. Adding regular physical activity, such as a daily walk, on top of mentally active sitting could lower the risk even further, by around 11%. This means small daily choices can add up to protect the brain over time.
Reducing Passive Scrolling
The study also highlights long stretches of passive sitting, especially endless scrolling on social media or binge-watching without interaction. These activities often involve little real thinking, decision-making, or problem-solving. This prevents the brain from staying alert. Over years, relying heavily on such habits can only increase the risk of dementia, even if a person is otherwise physically active.
This does not mean you must give up screens entirely, but make it intentional. For example, you might limit passive scrolling to a fixed time each day and use other screen time for puzzles, online courses, or tutorial videos (like learning knitting or embroidery). Switching some TV time for reading, journaling, or playing a board game with family can also shift your sedentary hours from passive to active.
Ways To Make Your Sitting "Brain-Friendly"
You do not need special equipment or a lot of time to make your brain more mentally active while sitting. Some of the easy ways include:
- Carrying a small puzzle book or knitting project for short breaks during the day.
- Replacing some evening TV with a crossword, Sudoku, or a chapter of a book.
- Using a few minutes of phone time each day for a learning app or a language course instead of only using social media.
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