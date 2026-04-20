Is Your Gut DNA The Key To Beating Cancer? New 'Fingerprint' Study Shows 94% Accuracy In Predicting Recurrence
A new study has found that your gut DNA holds the key to reducing the melanoma cancer rate. Here is why it matters and why its 94% accuracy rate shows promise.
Your gut DNA could hold the key to develop better cancer care approaches
HIGHLIGHTS
- Cancer cases in India are projected to rise to 1,569,793 by 2025 from 1,392,179 in 2020
- A new study links gut microbiome DNA patterns to melanoma recurrence prediction with 94% accuracy
- Gut microbiome impacts immunity, inflammation, and metabolism affecting cancer treatment response
Cancer recurrence remains one of the biggest fears of cancer patients, as in India, the different types of cancers are increasing. In India, it is projected that there will be 1569,793 cancer patients by 2025, with an increase from 1392,179 in 2020. These numbers from the National Institute of Cancer Prevention and Research highlight that cancer cases are increasing exponentially. But on the other hand, a new study led by researchers from NYU Langone Health and its Perlmutter Cancer Center.
The study highlights the role that a melanoma cancer patient's gut DNA fingerprint has in an individualised gut environment and how it plays a role in determining recovery outcomes. The study has a 94% accuracy rate, but it is still in its early stages, which warrants further investigation.
What Is The Gut Microbiome, And Why Does It Matter In Cancer?
The gut microbiome or environment is individualised, which needs to be mapped when its impact on immunity, inflammation, and metabolism needs to be analysed. There is existing research published in the Technology Research and Treatment that mentions that gut health is linked to a cancer response rate when it comes to immunity, as cancer cells need a specific environment to multiply.
Gut bacteria also play a role in inflammation and overall metabolic response to melanoma cancer treatment. Researchers analysed bacteria in stool samples from people with melanoma who'd had their tumours surgically removed.
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What Did The New 'Fingerprint' Study Discover?
The researchers analysed DNA patterns and gut microbial signatures that are personalised. Cancer patients' gut microbiome and its unique fingerprint could help predict recurrence rate, which can offer individualised cancer care treatment for better patient outcomes.
The field of oncology considers the findings of this study significant, as it has a 94% accuracy rate, which can be used in a predictive model for better cancer care.
How Can Gut DNA Predict Cancer's Return?
Gut DNA can pinpoint how immune signalling and inflammation pathways exist in the body, which play an active role in microbial imbalance or dysbiosis. The presence of cancer cells may leave biological echoes in the bacterial strains in the gut, which can help researchers create a better strategy to tackle the complications from cancer care.
These findings supplement the research as per a review article published in the Biochimica et Biophysica Acta Reviews on Cancer that highlights alterations in the composition and function of the gut microbiome, known as dysbiosis, as a major cause behind various types of cancer, including oesophageal, liver, colon, pancreatic, and gastrointestinal.
This study focused on melanoma and its recurrence rate in patients whose gut health was in dysbiosis.
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Why This Matters For Melanoma Patients
Melanoma patients can especially benefit from this study's findings, as it can open up the possibility of the following aspects:
- Earlier intervention, which is necessary for better patient outcomes.
- Closer monitoring is needed for necessary medical monitoring of possible health complications from the use of strong medications for killing cancer cells.
- Personalised follow-up care is essential for monitored and better patient outcomes.
- As post-cancer care requires unnecessary scans or anxiety in the future due to the high recurrence rate of cancer, this could be avoided through these findings.
What This Study Does Not Mean
These findings are a step in the right direction and need further clinical investigation to show their efficacy in a larger data pool. The findings also indicate the following:
- It is not a cure for cancer; it is a positive step in the right direction.
- Not ready for routine testing, as it is a preliminary research piece.
- Not a replacement for scans, biopsies, or medical follow-up, which are a part of medical care for cancer.
- A research-stage tool under validation, which needs to be further scrutinised.
Could This Lead To Personalised Melanoma Monitoring In The Future?
There is hope that personalised skin cancer monitoring could become a reality in the future. Here is how it can positively impact cancer care:
- The gut environment needs better mapping so that microbiome-based diagnostics could evolve.
- There is potential for non-invasive testing via stool-based analysis.
- The potential timeline is years, not months, for it to become the norm.
So, this new study is necessary for making it better for skin cancer patients, specifically melanoma, which has a recurrence rate of 39 to 46% depending on the stage and nature of the cancer cells in the body.
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