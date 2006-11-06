Why do my son's joints pop, when he walks?

Answered by: Dr (Mr) Ramani Narasimhan | Consultant Paediatric Orthopaedic Surgeon,

Apollo, New Delhi

Q: My son is 7 years old. His hips and knees pop, when he walks. We can hear him coming into the room, as it is that loud. There is no pain or any other problems. Is this normal?

A:Snapping of weight bearing joints can be seen in some kids. There is no evidence suggestive that this may be detrimental to the joint. It is usually due to a tight soft tissue across the joint (Tendon/ligament) surgical treatment is usually not indicated. Give it about 4-6 months. If it persists in the same fashion or increases, it requires a consultation with an orthopaedic surgeon.