Why do I get pain in my bones, joints and muscles?

Answered by: Dr Mathew Varghese | Head, Department of Orthopaedics,

St. Stephens Hospital,

New Delhi



Q: I am a 44 years woman with a half year old baby. I am experiencing severe pain in all joints, severe migraine-like head ache, muscular ache in the arms, pain in tendons, lower back pain and difficulty in stretching limbs after being immobile for little time. I have taken treatment for almost two years for arthritis, calcium deficiency, osteoarthritis etc. but am not finding improvement in my condition. What could be my problem? Please suggest me a line of treatment.

A:Your symptoms are of generalized aches and pains therefore; we must look for some systemic cause for your symptoms. As a mother in your 40s, calcium deficiency would have been a possibility but you have already taken calcium supplements. The conditions that can present with such generalized aches and pains would include: Vitamin D and Calcium deficiency, diabetes mellitus, thyroid disorder, parathyroid disorder, polymyalgia rheumatica, fibromyalgia (which in turn may be associated with other arthritic conditions) and several other conditions. Biochemical tests for some of these will have to be done to diagnose these after careful clinical examination. I would recommend to meet good internal physician to get these done.