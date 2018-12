What is the dose for the measles injection?

Answered by: Prof HPS Sachdeva | Prof HPS Sachdev,

Senior Consultant Pediatrics,

Sitaram Bhartia Institute of Science and Research,

New Delhi

Q: What is the dose for the measles injection and is it necessary to give Vitamin A along with the measles injection?

A:The single dose amount is 0.5 ml (same as part of the MMR vaccine). Administration of Vitamin A is NOT necessary as a part of immunization. This is recommended to prevent Vitamin A deficiency in children predisposed to develop this deficiency. In households with good nutrition, the chances of deficiency are very little.