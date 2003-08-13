What exercises are good for osteoarthritis?
Q: About 3 months ago I had a painful right knee, I was not able to bend or raise my legs and the doctor asked for an X-ray. The reconclusion was evidence suggestive of osteoarthritic changes seen in the right knee joint. He gave me exercises, like lifting sandbag and I feel good in the knee but for the past few days I get a pain in the hips especially when I get up after sitting for a while. Is this also related to the knee problem? The medication I am taking at the moment is Cartisave 2 a day, Alpha D3 1 in the morning. I am 70kg and near 5ft. I know I am overweight but have tried very hard to reduce; please suggest a course of treatment.
A:Your problem at the hip could be due to weight. Arthritic joints do give a problem. As the joints are chronically inflamed joints, all exercises have to be careful and controlled. Water exercises are the easiest on the damaged joints. Swimming 15-20 minutes should be fine. As far as physiotherapy is concerned, all exercises are prohibited in the acute phase. Later you can do flexibility and strengthening exercises as per your tolerance. You can try the following schedule. Week 1 and 2: