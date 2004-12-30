What exercise regime should I follow to recover from femur fracture?

Answered by: Hansa Kanuga | Consultant Physiotherapist,

Apollo clinic,

Vadodara.

Q: I am 30 years old. I met with a bike accident two months back. I had a femur fracture and underwent immediate surgery for it and had a rod implantation and fixation. How many months will it take for me to walk and recover? What precautions should I take? What diet should I follow for a speedy recovery?

A:1. It usually takes 3-4 months to be functionally independent. 2. You must be on partial weight bearing now and by end of 12 weeks, if your x-ray shows satisfactory union, your surgeon should allow you full weight bearing. 3. You need to take the following precautions:- a) The most important aspect is to regain maximum range of hip flexion. b) Take care you do not develop flexion or abduction deformity at the hip. c) Do all the exercises taught by your physiotherapist regularly. d) If you have any excruciating pain at the operated site, inform your surgeon immediately. 4. There is no specific diet as such as long you eat a good balanced diet and take the calcium tablets prescribed by your doctor.