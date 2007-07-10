Is there a need for a vaccine after getting chicken pox?
Q: I have a twelve years old son. He was due for the chicken pox vaccine and even before he could be given the shots, unfortunately he got chicken pox. Now that he has already got chicken pox, we have not got him vaccinated. I would like to know as to when should we take him for this vaccine? Is it required at all? One more thing, he has developed some pigmentation after the healing of the blisters. What should I apply to remove these scars? I have tried Calamine lotion.
A:There is no need to give chicken pox vaccine. If one develops the disease, s/he is reported to have life long immunity to it. The skin lesions are likely to become non itchy soon and the pigmentation will also subside, if secondary infection has not occurred.